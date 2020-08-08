Italy approves outpatient use for abortion pill

Women's groups lobbied the government to change the law for years.

ROME, Italy — Women in Italy can now use the abortion pill on an outpatient basis rather than be hospitalized to terminate a pregnancy.

Italy’s health minister, Roberto Speranza, announced the change in guidelines in a tweet Saturday. He said it was based on scientific evidence and was “an important step forward” in line with Italy’s 1978 law legalizing abortion.

Previously, women in Italy had to be admitted to the hospital to take mifepristone, which terminates a pregnancy by causing the embryo to detach from the uterine wall.