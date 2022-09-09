Iron Hill Brewery launches 'Kick Cancer's Peanut Butt-er Porter' and expands ongoing donation efforts

Dave Foster from Iron Hill Brewery joined FOX43 on Sept. 9 to discuss the latest offerings, and the brewery's donation efforts.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — On Sept. 2, Iron Hill Brewery announced its "Kick Cancer’s Peanut Butt-er Porter," brewed in collaboration with CureSearch for Children’s Cancer, a nonprofit working to end childhood cancer.

"Kick Cancer’s Peanut Butt-er Porter" is an 8.1% ABV imperial porter that is "big, chocolatey, and packed full of creamy peanut butter," according to a press release. It is inspired by the brewery's Triple Chocolate Hill dessert, and is brewed with heaps of chocolate and caramel malts, fresh vanilla beans, and peanut butter.

The porter is available on draft now at Iron Hill Locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware, while supplies last.

Throughout the month of September, Iron Hill Brewery is also asking guests to “Eat Dessert” first or include in the initial order the name of children’s cancer research.

Servers will deliver the dessert message prior to drinks and food and the restaurant group will donate $0.75 for every dessert ordered in addition to the annual and ongoing Triple Chocolate Hill donation commitment for the restaurant group, the release goes on.

Since 2004, Iron Hill has raised over $300,000 for CureSearch.