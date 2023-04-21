2 Lancaster County women shed light on invisible chronic illnesses

Two Lancaster County women shared their stories on how although their disease can be “invisible,” they are aiming to be invincible by raising awareness.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — There are different kinds of chronic illnesses that impact the human body in different ways.

Diseases like cancer can take over a patient's body both mentally and physically. It can also be noticed by others if treatment options cause loss of hair, weight loss and more.

But, there are chronic diseases that are invisible to the eye and can still take a mental toll on patients.

Two Lancaster County women shared their stories on how although their disease can be “invisible,” they are aiming to be invincible by raising awareness and letting people know they’re not alone.

Anne Schober is a retired teacher and has been married for 38 years. She has three kids and five grandchildren, with the youngest just a little over 7 months old.

Five years ago, Schober was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, a disease that affects the brain, heart and joints. Recently, Schober was diagnosed with lymphocytic colitis, which developed from the medications she was taking for rheumatoid arthritis. The journey for Schober has been long and has taken a toll on her health both mentally and physically.

“This year has been especially hard for me,” said Schober. "I have a little granddaughter, who is precious, and because I was so sick I haven’t been able to spend as much time with her for her to get to know me."

Schober spent the beginning of the year in the hospital and was discharged towards the end of January. Doctors sent Schober home with a feeding tube because she was no longer able to feed herself. Her husband, Mike Schober, was able to step up and take care of Anne.

“Watching her suffer has been the most difficult part,” said Mike. “She’s been through a lot of hospital trips and a lot of pain, and seeing that is difficult.”

Although Anne is not alone, she said it’s difficult because many people don’t see what’s going on inside her body. When it comes to events, day-to-day activities and more, Anne says she often has to use a walker and take breaks to prevent flare-ups, but to many, the problem seems invisible.

“People would look at me and say ‘Oh well she’s walking in the grocery store or she’s doing this or she’s doing that,’ but inside I’m fighting a fight that never ends, it’s 24/7,” said Anne.

Mollie Ayers also suffers from a chronic illness that isn’t visible to the naked eye.

She is a mother to one girl and one boy and is also a physical therapist at a medical facility in Lancaster County. Ayers has been living with two diseases since she was eight years old: spondylopathy, which affects the joints, and a form of osteopenia, which is similar to a brittle bone disease causing her to have over 20 fractures and sprains.

“Some days it’s difficult to play with my kids…I can’t really stand and be on my feet throughout the day so at work I have to sit when I can and take breaks throughout the day,” said Ayers.

Ayers said that she went into the field of physical therapy because that’s what allowed her to get through this disease from a young age. Ayers tells FOX43 that even though life can be difficult living with a chronic disease, her goal is to help take the pain away from others, even if it’s temporary.

“It just gives me a better understanding of what my patients are going through,” said Ayers. “It gives me a sense of empathy and caring and I can kind of relate to them.”

That relatability is often given to people who suffer from chronic illnesses like Anne and Ayers. They both said although they have support from family and friends, they often find there’s judgment from the public who don’t see the disease in them physically.

“I think that’s the biggest struggle with people living with chronic illness is that you can’t always see it,” said Ayers. “Because I’m a 32-year-old woman and have been living with it my whole life, I was very much misunderstood and excuses were made for me because ‘oh she’s not really feeling this way’ or ‘this can’t be real’ just because I’m young.”

“Every single person that has an invisible illness is going through the same thing; it might not be rheumatoid arthritis, it might be a mental health disease….the lack of communication is real,” said Anne.

To bridge the communication gap, Anne and Ayers, along with 28 other writers, have shared their stories about the battles, victories and misunderstandings of living with a chronic illness.

“Invincible: Finding the Light Beyond the Darkness of Chronic Illness” helps raise awareness so people will understand although the illness is invisible, it can really alter a person's life.

“The goal is to bring awareness to those living with invisible illnesses and what people are going through day in and day out and just having a little respect towards what people are dealing with but also giving empowerment to those individuals living with chronic illness and allowing them to see they have a voice,” said Ayers.