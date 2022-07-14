The importance of exercise | Coaching You

Life Coach Liz Reihm joined FOX43 on July 14 to discuss the importance of exercise in our daily routine and all the benefits that even just a short workout can do.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — We all know exercise is important, but do you know about all the mental benefits as well?

Life Coach Liz Reihm joined FOX43 on July 14 to discuss the importance of exercise in our daily routine and all the benefits that even just a short workout can do for our physical, mental, and emotional health.

She offered some practical tips, some suggestions to get started, and a few ways to address the obstacles that often prevent us from exercising.

To view the whole interview, check out the clip above.