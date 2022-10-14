Image Recovery Center helps cancer patients look and feel their best

The services apply to men and women who would like to alter their appearance during the process of treatment and recovery.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute offers an Image Recovery Center where cancer patients can go to look and feel their best. The services apply to men and women who would like to alter their appearance during the process of treatment and recovery.

Lindy Loercher, a clinical cosmetologist at the Image Recovery Center, said patients experience many side effects from treatment that alter appearances and can change the self esteem of cancer patients.

“A lot of times it’s hard for women to lose their hair during the process of going through treatment in their cancer journey and they often tell us that’s the hardest part of the journey,” Loercher said. "For us to be able to give them a hairstyle that they look and feel great in just boosts their confidence, boosts their morale, they feel like themselves again when they look in the mirror...they don’t look or feel sick."

At the Image Recovery Center, patients can receive mastectomy and compression garment fittings, a massage, acupuncture, wig and salon services, and more. The staff is made up of trained and professional individuals.

“We’re here for people we help them through this journey, we take them by the hand and explain everything to them and what to expect as far as hair loss goes, what to expect with the physical changes that can happen,” Loercher added.