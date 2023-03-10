Experts promote vaccinations as HPV-related cancers rise | Health Smart

Individuals who reached adulthood before the HPV vaccine was made available are often unaware of their vaccination status and cancer risks.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — Most people will be exposed to HPV, a group of viruses spread through skin-to-skin contact, at some point in their lives.

The HPV vaccine, typically given between the ages of 9 and 12, protects against high-risk virus strains associated with certain types of cancer.

However, those who reached adulthood before the vaccine's approval in 2006 often remain at risk, with many unaware of the link between the virus and HPV-related cancers.

What started as a small tickle in Glenn Moog's throat was ultimately diagnosed as HPV-related throat cancer.

"I had never heard of HPV cancer," he recalled. "I don't think I even paid attention to what the HPV virus was."

That's common among those who entered adulthood before a vaccine was available. Now, cases of HPV-related mouth and throat cancers are soaring nationwide.

"One of the more commonly known cancers is cervical cancer, but overtaking that now is oropharyngeal cancer, or cancer in the back of the throat," said Dr. Matthew Old with the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center.

James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute predict that HPV-related throat cancer will soon be one of the most prevalent types of cancer among those aged 45 to 65. Due to the nature of HPV infections resulting in having little to no symptoms, many are unknowingly carrying and spreading the high-risk virus without realizing.

"Eventually, over time, sometimes decades later, those cells transform into cancer," Dr. Old stated.

Doctors are encouraging patients to get the vaccination, and not just for kids, but for adults up to age 45.

"If they haven't been exposed, or if they have the potential for getting re-infected, there is a potential and benefit," Dr. Old said.

After five years of treatment, Moog is cancer-free and wants others to know the importance of preventive measures.

"Why not protect yourself? Get a vaccine and you don't have to worry about it," Moog said.

Experts say increasing awareness among both adults and parents of younger kids is a powerful tool to improve HPV vaccination rates and prevent future cancers.