Easing brain freeze: Is it possible? | Health Smart

Brain freeze, otherwise known as an ice cream headache, is technically called cold neuralgia or sphenopalatine ganglioneuralgia.

YORK, Pa. — On a hot day, there's nothing more refreshing than an ice-cold treat!

That is, until it's too cold.

Sphenopalatine ganglioneuralgia is the medical terminology for what we call a brain freeze. Here's the scoop on how the cold-induced headache happens.

"The blood vessels and the nerves in the back of the throat and the palette tend to contract very quickly, and when they contract, it sends a signal of pain almost immediately up to the brain," explained Dr. Josh Dunklebarger with WellSpan Health.

He says it doesn't last long, so waiting it out is probably your best option.

"There's no long-term side effect, and it's just one of those things that comes along with having fun in the summer and enjoying a nice cold beverage," he said.

But if you can't handle the freeze, he says to try this: Remove the cold product and put your tongue or thumb to the roof of your mouth, which should help immediately.

To test the theory, we went to Wisehaven Pool in York County, where we found some kids looking to cool off. We had them eat shaved ice as fast as they could, and several of them had brain freeze right away. Many of them tried putting their thumb to the roof of their mouth, and they all said it worked.