How to make the back-to-school transition easier on kids

YORK, Pa. — The summer is coming to an end, and kids must once again shift from sunny fun to school lessons.

Although the change happens every year, it can still be difficult for kids and parents to switch back to education mode.

Dr. Vinitha Moopen with WellSpan Health dove into the minute details of back-to-school season, including how to make the transition easier for your kid.

First days -- like in kindergarten, middle and high school -- often cause the most stress, Moopen said.

"Taking advantage of orientation days, taking advantage of being able to just go around the classroom, get used to where they're gonna be, meet their teacher, if they have separate learning plans to make sure that those are in place as well," Dr. Moopen said.

She suggests planning a playdate with a friend or classmate before the school year begins to get kids excited to go back.

Another tool to ramp up kids' excitement can be school supply shopping, such as picking out a new backpack. Dr. Moopen says to be sure the backpack has plenty of padding on the arms and the back. For more backpack safety tips, click here.

"The heaviest thing should go in the center of the backpack, and once it's full, it should kind of sit at the waistline and should never be flung around just one shoulder, it should be on both, because the one shoulder can lead to things like scoliosis and back problems," Dr. Moopen said.

Another important aspect to keeping kids healthy during the school year is making sure they have a full, nutritious breakfast. Dr. Moopen suggests something with protein, like a smoothie that parents can prep the night before.

The physician also recommends taking advantage of any free/reduced meal programs your child's school may offer as well as checking the lunch menu so that you know when you may need to pack a lunch for your kid if they won't eat what's being offered.

"Something with some protein is what's really, really important to be able to concentrate, to be able to stay awake, to be able to do the things they need to do in school," she said. "Proper nutrition is key to doing your best in school."

Of course, the learning can't start unless the students make it to school. When it comes to transportation safety, Dr. Moopen suggests making sure the bus actually stops for your child. For parents who drive their children, the doctor says kids under 12-13 years old should not sit in the front passenger seat. Students who walk to school should not do so unaccompanied until they are at least 9-11 years old, Dr. Moopen said.