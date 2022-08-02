How to help kids dealing with stress, with Dr. Vinitha Moopen

Dr. Vinitha Moopen, of WellSpan Family and Pediatric Medicine at Rothsville, spoke about warning signs, triggers, and what parents and pediatricians can do to help.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As we enter year three of the pandemic, we're all feeling a little overwhelmed.

This includes children, who aren't spared the general feelings of worry and uncertainty that have plagued us all in recent years.

Dr. Vinitha Moopen, of WellSpan Family and Pediatric Medicine at Rothsville, offered a few tips on FOX43 for helping children cope with these feelings.

She discussed some of the signs and symptoms of emotional and behavioral reactions to stress, as well as factors that can influence stress in kids, and what parents and pediatricians can do to help kids.