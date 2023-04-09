How can you protect your lungs during an extreme heatwave?

With heat advisories in effect throughout the Commonwealth, the American Lung Association offered some tips on how to better protect yourself.

Despite the summer season drawing to a close, residents throughout Pennsylvania are feeling the effects of the climbing temperatures.

The American Lung Association states that extreme heat can be difficult for anyone, especially those living with lung disease, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or asthma.

When individuals with lung conditions inhale the hot air, it is known to trigger airway inflammation and exacerbate the already present disorders.

Additionally, those who suffer from asthma and constricted airways can become easily triggered by the hot and humid air.

Fortunately, The American Lung Association has six tips on how to stay safe during the heat for those at heightened risk: