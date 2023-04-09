How can you protect your lungs during an extreme heatwave?

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The attached video is from Sept. 4.
Despite the summer season drawing to a close, residents throughout Pennsylvania are feeling the effects of the climbing temperatures.
The American Lung Association states that extreme heat can be difficult for anyone, especially those living with lung disease, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or asthma.
When individuals with lung conditions inhale the hot air, it is known to trigger airway inflammation and exacerbate the already present disorders.
Additionally, those who suffer from asthma and constricted airways can become easily triggered by the hot and humid air.
Fortunately, The American Lung Association has six tips on how to stay safe during the heat for those at heightened risk:
- Monitor the air quality: Central Pa. has been no stranger to air pollution this year, and individuals suffering from lung disease and asthma are at a higher risk of dealing with complications from it.
- Keep your exercise routine indoors: Exercising outside during extreme heatwaves can turn deadly very quickly.
- Be proactive about keeping your body cool: Some easy ways to do this include drinking plenty of fluids (even if you're not thirsty), wearing lightweight/ loose-fitting clothing, staying in air-conditioned spaces when it's the hottest times outdoors and opting out of only using an electric fan to cool down once temperatures reach 95 degrees or higher.
- Make sure all necessary medications are with you at all times: People with chronic lung diseases, such as COPD and asthma, are encouraged to always keep their quick-relief medications with them. If you know extreme weather is on the horizon, it's important to make sure crucial medication scripts are filled and that an action plan is in plan in case of any emergencies.
- Don't be afraid to ask for help: The American Lung Association's Lung HelpLine can be reached at 1-800-LUNGUSA and is staffed by nurses and respiratory therapists to provide callers with a free resource for any questions and concerns.
- Help those who are also at risk: Make sure to check in with elderly and vulnerable friends, family and neighbors to go over action plans and ensure their homes are safely cooled and vented during the heatwaves.