Finding resources and hope in central Pa. following a breast cancer diagnosis

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Having the right support during your breast cancer journey can improve your outlook, give you confidence and provide comfort. In Pennsylvania, there are a number of support services available for patients, offering hope from day one.

In Lebanon County, the Pa. Breast Cancer Coalition is hard at work advocating for the more than 14,000 women in Pennsylvania who will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year.

"Breast cancer is no longer the death sentence that it used to be," said Natalie Kopp with the Pa. Brest Cancer Coalition.

Still, the coalition knows the importance of patients getting the support they need. "We offer free care packages, we call them our friends to let women know that they're not alone in this fight," she said.

From eyelashes and comfy socks to books and educational materials, each care package is customized to the patient's needs. They are packed up and delivered to more than 1,500 people a year.

"We offer webinars called "Ask the Experts" with all sorts of researchers and experts across the state who have information that they can provide to women and caregivers and really anybody who is touched by breast cancer," Kopp said.

Formed in 1993 and celebrating its 30th year, the Pa. Breast Cancer Coalition also employs a full-time patient advocate.

"She helps women with everything from finding a way to getting transportation to their appointments to navigating an insurance maze that may be overwhelming at a time when you're going through treatment," Kopp explained.

Their website also includes a database of support groups where all you have to do is type in your zip code to find resources near you, including reconstruction services that some can be uncomfortable to talk about.

A breast cancer survivor and artist, Barbara Fox opened Confidence Inked Restorative Tattoo on Chestnut Street in Lebanon to give women the chance to feel like themselves again after surgery.

"If you lose your areola you deserve something that is as good as you possibly can find that you can't even tell that it's a tattoo," Fox said.

From placement to finish, she says the roughly 2-hour process is pretty simple but holds great magnitude to her clients.

"I have one that says, "You made me whole again.' I have a lady who says I'm no longer embarrassed to take off my clothes. It's an amazing thing to be able to do that for people," she said about her job.

It's a sentiment employees at the Pa. Breast Cancer Coalition feel as well, while they continue to work to make sure no woman fights alone.