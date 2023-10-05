Helping cancer patients and survivors succeed in life after their diagnosis

Experts say it is critical that survivorship resources begin at diagnosis, not after treatment has concluded—and that support remains available.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There are more than eighteen million cancer survivors in the U.S. That number is expected to rise to twenty-six million by 2040, as early detection and advancing treatments help patients live longer.

These medical successes present a growing need for those rebuilding their lives after cancer treatment as they face new physical, mental and emotional challenges.

Most people wouldn't see cancer as one of the best things to happen to them, but Laquinta Haynes takes pride in proving that she is not like most people.

"I think my cancer diagnosis was a blessing because it changed me. It changed how I looked at life," she explained.

She didn't always feel that way. After Laquinta's leg was amputated to treat Osteosarcoma, she withdrew from the world.

It wasn't until she saw a therapist with the Cancer Survivorship Clinic at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute that she was able to see life's new possibilities and find new passion as an athlete.

"It made me think about what I could do versus what I couldn't do," she said.

"We're really trying to hear them out, hear what they're going through, and then provide them with the resources moving forward to give them a good quality of life," said Denise Schimming, the lead nurse practitioner for Cancer Survivorship at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center.

At the cancer institute in Columbus Ohio, a patient is a survivor starting the day of diagnosis, when they can start tapping into free resources from one-on-one support for common long-term side effects like pain, fatigue and depression, to group classes where they can connect with other survivors through shared experiences.

"They range from mind, body and spirit programs, expressive arts programs, including art and music therapy, physical programs that incorporate exercise," Schimming said.

By working through her feelings, Laquinta is now breaking new barriers every day but says her greatest joy is inspiring others to live life to the fullest. "My message to other survivors or even other cancer patients would be don't stop living because life isn't over. It's just beginning."