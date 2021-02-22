Keeping your heart healthy, with Life Coach Liz Reihm

Life Coach Liz Reihm joined the FOX43 team on Feb. 22 to talk about how to build good habits, mentally and physically.

YORK, Pa. — With the pandemic raging on, it's hard to stay motivated enough to take care of yourself, both mentally and physically.

Many of us are working from home and spending more time in one place than ever before, making it especially difficult to take some time to unwind, work-out, read or do anything to make ourselves feel good.

Life Coach Liz Reihm joined the FOX43 team on Feb. 22 to talk about how to build good habits, mentally and physically. She spoke about how to deal with stress, the importance of taking things one step at a time, and how to prevent bad coping behaviors from forming.

She says that dealing with an unnatural amount of stress - like the kind that comes as a result of living through a pandemic - can cause unhealthy behaviors to form, like emotional eating, substance use, and sleep disturbances. Reihm says that while these responses are normal, they can lead to feeling upset inside, as well as health conditions like high blood pressure.

She goes on to say that the best way to break these bad habits, is to take things one step at a time.

"Often people try to tackle all of it at once," she said. "Don't do that. Start small. Build one habit at a time and let that habit build to another habit."

Reihm says that this is the key to making long-lasting life changes. When we try to tackle everything at once, more often than not, we fail.

She also says that it's important to reward yourself. If you work-out, let yourself watch your favorite show.