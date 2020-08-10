Disruptions in your sleep may be hurting your heart health

Across the world, people are feeling varying levels of stress and anxiety due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Many are now spending their nights tossing and turning, and not getting a good night's sleep.
However, experts warn that sleep is critical to not only our mental health, but it plays a vital role in our heart health as well.
Today on FOX43 Morning News, Breanna Gruver, the Director of Invasive Caridovascular Programs for the Pennsylvania College of Health Services, joined us live via Skype to discuss habits for developing better sleeping routines and lowering the risk for future health complications.