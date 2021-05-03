Understanding hearing loss and helping those in need, with Dr. Kamal A. Elliot

Since 2001, the doctors of A&E Audiology and Hearing Aid Center have helped over 20,000 patients with their hearing loss and hearing-related conditions.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Dr. Kamal A. Elliot, founder of A&E Audiology and Hearing Aid Center, joined FOX43's Amy Lutz on May 3 to discuss hearing loss, and how her center helps those in need.

Since 2001, the doctors of A&E Audiology and Hearing Aid Center have helped over 20,000 patients with their hearing loss and hearing-related conditions. The center even recently started a non-profit to help people in Lancaster County who cannot afford hearing aids.

The doctors of the center have gone on over 20 mission trips to places like Guatemala, India, and Zambia to "give the gift of hearing to those in need."

On May 7, A&E Audiology is hosting a "Day of Giving" to organize donations to give people hearing aids.

Dr. Elliot said that hearing is one of the main ways we connect with friends, family, and others, so when that sense starts to give out, it can lead to feelings of isolation and depression. Hearing loss is even linked to an increased risk of dementia by 200-500%.

Some of the symptoms of hearing loss are lack of clarity and trouble hearing in background noise, according to Dr. Elliot.

"When you have hearing loss your brain has to rely on context and visual cues to try and piece messages together," she said. "Treating hearing loss increases speech clarity and helps reduce the strain on your brain."

Hearing loss also interferes with the brain's ability to filter out unwanted sounds, she said. This is why it's important to get your hearing checked regularly.