A look at the top 3 health headlines this week | Health Smart

Here's a look at the top three health headlines from the week to keep you Health Smart.

YORK, Pa. — Kidney stones on the rise in kids

Pediatricians say they are seeing a rapid increase in kidney stones found in children.

A new study conducted by the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology says kidney stones among children have doubled from 1997 to 2012. Fifty-two percent of the cases are said to be in females.

Experts say a family history of kidney stones as well as excess sodium and too many sugary or caffeinated drinks could be to blame.

Kidney stones occur when urine becomes too concentrated and crystalizes thanks to high concentrations of calcium and uric acid.

Pain meds made from pine trees?

Nature may have a new source for providing pain killers, and they could be in your back yard or nearby park.

Scientists at the University of Bath in England say they've found a way to make medicines like ibuprofen and acetaminophen from pine trees. The painkillers are usually made from crude oil, but researchers say continuing to use crude oil is unsustainable due to expense, political instability and rising CO2 emissions.

"Bio-refinery" processes using turpentine components from pine trees could make ibuprofen and acetaminophen instead. The turpentine derivatives are sustainable, plant-based and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Hospitals test Google's Medical AI Chatbot

Artificial intelligence is making its way into the medical field, with testing happening in some hospital systems.

Reports say several hospitals, including the Mayo Clinic, are doing test runs with Google's "Med-PaLM 2," an AI chatbot expected to see more healthcare use. Med-PaLM 2 would dispense medical advice and act as a sort of medical assistant. The system uses "bard," Google's AI language model, as its base and has been programmed with questions and answers from medical exams.