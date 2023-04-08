A look at the top 3 health headlines this week | Health Smart

Here's a look at the top three health headlines from the week to keep you Health Smart.

YORK, Pa. — Study: One Alcoholic drink a day increases health risks

Researchers say knocking back just one alcoholic drink a day can raise your blood pressure over time. In turn, that can increase heart disease and stroke risks.

A new study tracked 19,000 adults drinking a 12-ounce beer or five ounce glass of wine for five years. The amounts raised systolic pressure by more than one point, leading experts to speculate that alcohol raises the stress hormone cortisol.

Signs of a late summer COVID surge

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise in the United States, possibly signaling a late summer wave.

More than 7,000 people were hospitalized across the country the week of July 15, compared to over 6,000 the week before.

The spike in positive cases is predominately being seen in the Southeast, and despite the uptick, experts say rates are still "near-historic lows" and COVID-related deaths continue to decline.

The CDC still urges people to get vaccinated.

Strawberries could boost heart and brain power

A new study finds strawberries could help you in two areas of overall health.

San Diego State University scientists say that two daily servings of strawberries could help slow down heart disease and cognitive decline in aging adults.