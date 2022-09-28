Organizers are calling this year's event a one-stop shop for all the information and resources people 50 years and older may need.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County 50Plus expo returns for its 20th year on Wednesday.

Area organizations, businesses, service providers, and more will be all at Memorial Hall east located in the York Expo Center. Organizers are calling this year's event a one-stop shop for all the information and resources people 50 years and older may need.

Donna Anderson, OLP Events President, said information on Medicare, finances, will, and testament for people in that age group will be provided to those who come. OLP health and wellness sponsor WellSpan will also have space set up to conduct health screenings, administer flu shots, and get a COVID-19 booster, as well.

“To be able to provide information about the things that are going on and that are available that could enhance your life as you’re aging are very important to know about and we’re fortunate we’re able to because of the exhibitors and sponsors that we have who participate in the event,” Anderson explained.

Due to the rise in cost and fluctuation of the stock market, financial advisors will also be in attendance to discuss whether people should be dipping into their 401K or buying more stocks. Anderson said that having medical and financial information on hand for visitors will benefit everyone.

“As you get older, the two most top-of-mind items are your health and your finances, and you know it’s tough if you have one and not the other in any case,” said Anderson.

A morning of games, activities, and fun will be in store for anyone who visits Elvis Presley tribute artist will also be on the agenda for visitors.

The 20th York County 50Plus expo starts at 9:00 a.m. and goes until 2:00 p.m and admission and parking are free.