What happened in health news the week of Jan. 2? | Health Smart

A look at three of the top health stories in the news from the week of Jan. 2 to keep you Health Smart.

YORK, Pa. — FDA allows abortion pills to be sold at pharmacies

A regulatory change the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made Tuesday will now allow the purchase of mifepristone and misoprostol from pharmacies.

The 2-pill regimen used to end early pregnancies was previously dispensed by a few mail-order pharmacies and by specially certified doctors or clinics. Under the new rules, patients will still need permission from a certified health care provider, but they can get the pills from regular pharmacies.

The change comes as abortion pills are becoming more sought-after following last year's supreme court ruling overturning Roe V. Wade.

Tips on how to have a dry January

We are several days into dry January, and whether you've already started or want to, these tips might help you get through the month with no alcohol in an effort to be more health conscious.

Experts say first things first: If you have alcohol in your house, get rid of it.

Next, if you know you're going to a place that will involve drinking, bring your own non-alcoholic beverage.

And most importantly, if you slip up one night and drink, don't quit—just pick it up again the next day.

FDA adds sesame to major food allergen list

The FDA has added sesame to its major food allergen list. Now, manufacturers must list the seed whenever it is used.