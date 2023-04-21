What happened in health news the week of April 16? | Health Smart

A look at the top three health headlines from the week to keep you Health Smart.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — FDA approves second booster shot

The FDA has approved a second omicron booster shot for high-risk adults.

The agency said anyone who is 65 and older can get a second bivalent booster if it's been at least four months since their first. Immunocompromised people can get their second booster a little early—if it's been at least two months since their first one.

The FDA also determined the original versions of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are out of date and will no longer be used, so everyone else going for a booster will now receive the newer omicron-targeted one.

If you're a younger, healthier person, who already has one bivalent booster, there's no word yet if you will be eligible for a second one.

100,000 nurses quit during pandemic

A study from the National Council of State Boards of Nursing says 100,000 nurses found new careers during the pandemic and that another 610,000 may leave the profession by the year 2027.

Those considering leaving total about one-fifth of all nurses in the country. Forty-five percent of the nurses surveyed say they were burned out. The effects were most notable among nurses with less than 10 years of service.

1 in 8 Americans have food addiction

If you crave sweet and salty foods, you are not alone.

A recent poll found that one in eight Americans over the age of 50 have a food addiction, and that number is on the rise. The national poll on healthy aging found these Americans to be addicted to junk foods, highly processed foods, and sugary drinks. Studies show that these foods are hyper-palatable, meaning they make you feel good and make you want more.