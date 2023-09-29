A look at 3 health headlines this week | Health Smart

Here's a look at the top three health headlines from the week to keep you Health Smart.

YORK, Pa. — Majority of employees have an unhealthy relationship with work

Workers are apparently tipping the scales out of balance between work and their lives outside of it.

According to a new study by Hewlett-Packard, employees' relationship with their work is pretty unhealthy. More than 15,000 workers were surveyed, and only 27% say they have a healthy relationship with work. The study says 55% of unhappy workers wrestle with self-worth and mental health. Fifty-nine percent are too tired to pursue personal passions and 62% struggle with healthy routines.

The study recommends more employees have conversations with their human resources on their work expectations.

Free at-home COVID-19 tests

As COVID-19 cases tick up once again across the country, you can once again get at-home testing kits for free.

The White House announced last week that it would re-launch the program to offer the tests free of charge. You can order up to four free tests per household by clicking here. They'll be delivered for free by the postal service, with the first shipments going out next week.

The tests will detect all of the virus variants that are currently circulating. The FDA also says some tests may show already-expired expiration dates, but that some of the dates have been extended and the tests are still okay to use.

Health officials say the current rise in cases is still far below what was seen during the peak of the pandemic.

Blue light from phones may induce early puberty

Listen up, parents!

A Turkish study says too much exposure to blue light, emitted from devices like tablets, smartphones and televisions, could be linked to the early onset of puberty. The new research shows that the effects of blue light on male rats caused signs of early puberty compared to those who weren't exposed.