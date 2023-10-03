What happened in health news this week? | Health Smart

A look at the top three health headlines from the week to keep you Health Smart.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — World Health Organization says countries need stricter sodium intake policies

Sodium is an essential nutrient, but the World Health Organization is calling for countries to adopt sodium reduction policies to improve global health.

They say too much of it can increase risk of heart disease, stroke and even premature death.

They hope countries will aim to reduce sodium intake by 30% by 2025. The average salt intake is above 10 grams a day, which is more than double the daily recommended amount.

Right now, the U.S. has only one mandatory sodium policy in addition to labeling sodium on pre-packaged food.

Study reveals if money really leads to happiness

Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania found that money does increase happiness for some, but only if it's at least $500,000 every year.

After that, money doesn't seem to have much of an affect on happiness. These findings come more than a decade after an earlier study discovered $75,000 was the limit for money's contribution to well-being.

Researchers say that money isn't the end-all be-all to happiness, and that community and hobbies also add to it as well.

Study: Nice people don't put much value in money

A new study says if you're too nice, you might not value your money enough.

Researchers say those who are nicer tend not to save as much when it comes to them, but they're more willing to when it helps provide for their family.

The study found conscientious people are focused on longer-term situations, which makes them save more for retirement.