What happened in health news this week? | Health Smart

A look at the top three health headlines from the week to keep you Health Smart.

YORK, Pa. — Study: Stress causes body to age, but you can combat it

Stress takes a toll on the body, but new research suggests it doesn't take too long to recover.

Scientists at Duke University School of Medicine found that stress may increase your biological age in a short amount of time, but it may take only days to reverse it when those stressors ease.

Researchers hope the study will lead to future experiments into how recovery from stressful situations can impact aging.

Study: Therapy for depression could lower heart disease risks

A new study found that treating the mind can help prevent heart disease.

Researchers in Europe examined about 637,000 adults suffering from depression. Those who went through treatments, such as therapy, had 10% to 15% lower cardiovascular risks compared to those who did not go through treatments.

The best effects were seen in people under the age of 60.

Happiest people in America have common traits

A new Wall Street Journal opinion poll says happy Americans tend to share things in common when it comes to community and relationships and especially marriage. They also have faith in God and many are in their retirement years.

However, only about 12% say they're "very happy." The 12% is the smallest since the poll began in 1972.