What happened in health news the week of Feb. 13? | Health Smart

A look at three of the top health stories in the news from the week to keep you Health Smart.

YORK, Pa. — Researchers potentially develop a way to help detect endometrial cancer

It's the most common gynecological cancer in the United States, and yet there are no screening guidelines for it.

Researchers looked at 19 studies involving white women between ages 45-85 and developed a model that may help figure out which women are at the highest risk for developing this disease.

More research is needed before the model could be used in a clinical setting. The findings appear in the "Journal of the National Cancer Institute."

Study: Who benefits the most from COVID-19 boosters?

Some people may benefit more than others from a COVID-19 booster shot.

Researchers examined COVID-19 death rates, looking at the vaccine's effectiveness in protecting people from dying of the disease. While they found it very effective in protecting older people, it made little difference in the death rates of younger people.

Scientists say this is most likely because younger people are less likely to die from a COVID-19 infection in the first place and stress that everyone should still get the shots. Their findings appear in the journal "Vaccines."

Study: Junk food might help with intestinal parasites

New research suggests junk food might have some benefits for your health... sort of.

Analysts in the United Kingdom studied data from a mouse model related to the human whipworm and saw how it reacted to a high-fat diet and the effects it had on the immune system. They found that junk food actually helped the immune system get rid of parasites.