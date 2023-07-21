A look at the top 3 health headlines this week | Health Smart

Here's a look at the top three health headlines from the week to keep you Health Smart.

Example video title will go here for this video

PARKVILLE, York — Alzheimer's disease most common in Americans on the East Coast and Southeast

That's according to new research announced this past Monday. The findings suggest Alzheimer's rates are highest in Miami-Dade County, Florida, Baltimore, Maryland and the Bronx, New York, where the disease impacts about one in six seniors.

Experts say the study may help millions of Americans who are living with dementia and may be used when making plans for an aging population.

Alzheimer's drug donanemab slows disease in trial

In a clinical trial, Eli Lilly's experimental Alzheimer's drug donanemab has shown to slow the progression of the disease by between 35% and 60% in patients in the earliest stages of the disease.

Their results suggest the drug could be at least as effective as the drug Leqembi, which was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Experts are quick to point out that this new drug is not a cure for the disease, and its benefits amount to only about a seven-month delay in the loss of memory and thinking.

The company has submitted their results to the FDA, and they expect a decision by the end of the year.

Higher temps increases heart attacks

As temperatures continue to rise, so do the risk of heart attacks.

Experts say prolonged heatwaves, like the ones occurring in the Mediterranean and parts of North America, Asia and North Africa are going to become more common due to climate change and will have "serious impacts on human health."

Authorities say high temperatures, especially at night, lead to an increased risk of heart attacks and death, since the body is not able to recover from sustained heat.