What happened in health news the week of April 3? | Health Smart

A look at three top health headlines from the week to keep you Health Smart.

YORK, Pa. — Owning pets can decrease chances for kids to develop food allergies

A new study found that having pets in the house might decrease the chance of children from developing certain allergies.

Researchers in Japan found infants living with dogs had less allergic reactions to eggs, milk and nuts compared to those who weren't. Similar results were found for infants living with cats, only they were less likely to develop allergic reactions to eggs, wheat and soybeans.

The effect was seen in very young children up until the age of three.

Study: Millions of Americans to lose Medicaid health insurance

Millions of Americans are now at risk of losing Medicaid coverage if they no longer qualify.

States were prohibited the past three years from kicking people off the low income health insurance programs during the pandemic, but as part of a law enacted in December 2022, Medicaid went back to its pre-pandemic rules April 1.

The declaration ends on May 11, but states can start the process now, and they have 14 months to remove people who don't qualify anymore.

Study: Moderate drinking does not have health benefits

A new study disproves earlier findings that moderate drinking could have health benefits.

Previous research says two drinks per day is good for heart health. Now, a study published in the "Journal of the American Medical Association" says that's not true.

Researchers found that those who have two drinks a day didn't have less of a risk for an early death compared to those who didn't drink at all. Three drinks or more caused a higher chance to die from various causes, including heart disease and cancer.