What happened in health news the week of Jan. 16? | Health Smart

A look at three of the top health stories in the news from the week to keep you Health Smart.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — Feeling love as teen can result in better health later in life

Teens who feel loved when they're growing up may have better overall health in adulthood.

A new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found positive feelings in teens led to healthier heart and metabolic health. In fact, teens who had these traits had less of a chance of suffering a heart attack or stroke later in life.

Six minutes of high-intensity exercise is beneficial for the brain

A new study published in the Journal of Physiology found short and intense intervals of exercise is very beneficial for the brain.

Just six minutes of high-intensity exercise creates a specialized protein which increases more when brief but powerful exercise occurs, compared to extended workouts.

The protein is needed for brain formation, learning and memory and extends the life of a healthy brain. Growth of the protein also decreases the chance of getting Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.

Veterans can get free suicide crisis care starting Jan. 17

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) now says that military veterans can get free emergency care through the PACT Act if they are in suicidal crisis.

The treatment can be at any health care facility, starting Jan. 17.

Veterans do not need to be enrolled in the VA system to be treated. Veterans can dial 988 followed by pressing one to quickly connect to support, at any time.