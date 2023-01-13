What happened in health news the week of Jan. 9? | Health Smart

A look at three of the top health stories in the news from the week to keep you Health Smart.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

YORK, Pa. — New guidelines to combat childhood obesity

The American Academy of Pediatrics released new guidelines saying "waiting doesn't work" when addressing the growing issue of obesity.

The guidelines hope to frame obesity as a biological condition, instead of a personal failure. That means lifestyle changes alone may not be enough.

Instead, experts recommend some kids as young as 13 be offered weight-loss surgery and kids 12 and older should be offered appropriate drugs to treat obesity.

Kindergarten vaccination rate drops again

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study released Thursday found kindergarten vaccination rates dropped again in the 2021 school year, to about 93%.

The new numbers suggest as many as 275,000 kindergartners lack full vaccine protection.

Experts say this opens the door to outbreaks of diseases once thought to be virtually eradicated. They also say an increased loss of confidence in vaccines is likely a contributor.

Early retirement may increase the speed of cognitive decline

A new study from Binghamton University says going into early retirement may increase cognitive decline.

The study looked at pension plans and socioeconomic characteristics, and retiring early led to problems like delayed recall and reduced brain activity.