What happened in health news the week of Dec. 26? | Health Smart

A look at three of the top health stories in the news from the week of Dec. 26 to keep you Health Smart.

YORK, Pa. — Current cold weather conditions could cause lung problems

Doctors at the Mayo Clinic say that cold, dry air hitting much of the United States could be causing a condition called bronchospasm, which feels like a tightening in the chest or shortness of breath.

People who suffer from chronic lung conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease may feel those symptoms get worse in extreme cold. Doctors say those people should avoid being outside for long periods of time and have extra inhalers—and even backup medical breathing equipment—around, like a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machine or oxygen concentrator.

Potatoes aren't always unhealthy; it depends how they're made

A new study of 54,000 people found that potatoes aren't always unhealthy.

Apparently, it all depends on how they're cooked!

Fried or mashed potatoes, usually made with butter, oil and cream, can increase your chances of getting type 2 diabetes. Previous research has showed a link between diabetes and potatoes in general, so the new findings say it's not the tater that's the big issue.

How to deal with pet allergies if you got an animal for Christmas

If you happened to get a pet for Christmas and find yourself sneezing, dealing with itchy eyes and a stuffed noise, you might be allergic to them.

To alleviate the symptoms, doctors suggest trying to keep your four-legged friend off of furniture and out of the bedroom. You can also put air filters in rooms where your pet spends the most time.