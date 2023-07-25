Secondary infertility: What it is and why it happens | Health Smart

Secondary infertility risks increase with age and share the same causes as primary infertility.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — Mary Osmolenski's family of three will become a family of four this year, but getting there wasn't easy, due to secondary infertility.

That's what it's called when a woman struggles for more than a year to conceive a baby after previously giving birth to a healthy child. Secondary infertility affects approximately 11% of couples in the United States, which means it occurs at nearly the same rate as primary infertility.

"The most common reasons that secondary infertility occurs is that women are often older when they're trying for a second pregnancy," said Dr. Naomi Whittaker of UPMC. Osmolenski went to see Dr. Whittaker at UPMC Divine Mercy.

She explained that the most common causes of secondary infertility include age, impaired sperm or impaired eggs, an increase in body mass index and sexually transmitted infections.

Aside from those, another big contributor is endometriosis. It's a common and painful disorder in which tissue similar to the tissue that lines the uterus grows outside it in places where it doesn't belong.

"Unfortunately, the only way to know for sure someone has endometriosis is surgery, and the only way to treat it is surgery," said Dr. Whittaker.

In December of 2022, Osmolenski had surgery.

"It was about a four-hour surgery, and she took endometriosis out of several different areas," Osmolenski said. "I could tell right away that she removed something that was really bothering me."

Dr. Whittaker says it's very common for women to have success getting pregnant after having endometriosis removed, which is exactly what happened to Osmolenski. Three months later, she was pregnant.

"Now I'm about 17 weeks pregnant and I'm due on December 25th with a Christmas baby!" she cheered.