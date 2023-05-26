What happened in health news this week? | Health Smart

Here's a look at the top three health headlines from the week to keep you Health Smart.

YORK, Pa. — Your scent might attract mosquitoes

If you get a ton of mosquito bites in the summer, chances are it's because of your scent.

Scientists at Johns Hopkins University say humans release 40 different chemicals from their bodies at different rates.

People who attracted more mosquitoes in their study gave off more acids that are often found in dairy products, compared to those who were not bit as often. Researchers hope to find out more about the emission rates to learn what else drives attraction.

4-year-olds can learn CPR

The American Heart Association says kids as young as 4 years old can start to learn basic life-saving skills, like how to administer CPR.

The organization says with routine training, by the time children reach 10 years old, they may be able to administer effective chest compression while performing CPR.

They say children as young as 4 can also learn how to call 911 for help in an emergency and know their address.

FDA approves new menopause drug

The FDA has approved a new drug to help women in menopause deal with hot flashes.

The drug Veozah targets brain connections that help control body temperature. More common menopause drugs raise hormonal levels such as estrogen, but those drugs may not be appropriate for people with health conditions like strokes, blood clots and heart attacks.