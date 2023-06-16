What happened in health news this week? | Health Smart

Here's a look at the top three health headlines from the week to keep you Health Smart.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — FDA panel votes in favor of Alzheimer's Drug

An FDA panel voted in favor of a newer drug to treat Alzheimer's.

The panel says Leqembi shows signs of slowing cognitive decline for patients in the early stages of the disease. The FDA gave it an accelerated approval back in January, so it's already available to some patients.

A final decision on full approval is expected by early July. If passed, it would pave the way for some sort of coverage by Medicare.

Study shows your loved ones may make you gain weight

Are your loved ones the source of you packing on the pounds? A new study says they may be.

Researchers in England say if you're trying to lose weight—or even just trying to eat healthier—those closest to you like family and friends may be your biggest obstacles. The scientists say your loved ones may consciously or subconsciously derail your efforts because they're threatened by change. They may try to discourage the loss or even try to overfeed you.

The study authors say if you want to get healthier, having a support group can really help you reach your goals.

RSV vaccine gets initial nod from FDA panel

An FDA advisory panel has approved a vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus.

The shot is said to protect infants up to 2 years old from the potentially deadly respiratory virus. The FDA said it would continue to monitor the treatment for safety.