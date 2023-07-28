A look at the top 3 health headlines this week | Health Smart

Here's a look at the top three health headlines from the week to keep you Health Smart.

YORK, Pa. — Running could help prevent Parkinson's disease

A new study says running's effects go beyond the body and may help prevent Parkinson's disease.

Italian scientists say that intensive exercise, such as running on a treadmill, can stimulate the production of a brain protein called brain-derived neurotrophic factor, which is needed for brain survival. BDNF also helps reduce the spread of pathogens linked to Parkinson's.

The findings could lead to new non-drug approaches to help fight against neurodegenerative diseases.

Study: Olive oil may help prevent dementia

A simple diet swap may help keep you mentally sharp as you age.

Researchers studied 90,000 health professionals, finding those who consumed half a tablespoon of olive oil a day were less likely to die of dementia over the next three decades. Based on their estimates, the team believes swapping out one teaspoon of margarine a day for a teaspoon of olive oil may lower the risk of death from dementia by 14%.

The findings were presented Monday at the annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition in Boston. Research presented at a medical meeting must be considered preliminary until it is published in a peer-reviewed medical journal.

Research: How often you go to the bathroom could affect your cognition

A new study says how often you go "number two" may affect your cognitive functions.

Scientists participating in research presented at the Alzheimer's Association's International Conference in Amsterdam say that people who poop less often may suffer poorer cognitive functioning.

The study may be the first of its kind to link cognitive decline to bowel frequency.