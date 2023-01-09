A look at 3 health headlines this week | Health Smart

Here's a look at the top three health headlines from the week to keep you Health Smart.

YORK, Pa. — COVID-19 could lead to severe high blood pressure

A new study looked at 45,000 hospitalized patients. It found that people with no previous COVID-19 history, patients over 40, males, African Americans and others with pre-existing conditions were all at risk of developing consistent high blood pressure from the virus.

Researchers hope the findings will lead to closer blood pressure screenings of COVID-19 patients.

Most annoying daily stressors

A new poll says there are a lot of annoyed people out there, and apparently, daily stressors come in threes.

The survey of 2,000 people shows that the top two stressors include getting stuck walking behind a slow person and having to listen to others' loud speakerphone conversations.

Respondents say on average, they have three stressful experiences during a typical day. Other key irritants named include getting stuck in traffic, forgetting an umbrella when it rains, stubbing your toe, family members messing up your just-cleaned home and not having any food in the fridge at dinnertime.

ADHD drugs difficult to find because of back-to-school

It's been 10 months since the Food and Drug Administration first announced a nationwide shortage of Adderall, and now, with students heading back into the classroom, experts warn the issue could get even worse.

Adderall is a medication used to treat people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD. Some experts think the drug will stay in short supply, because at least one major manufacturer has been experiencing frequent issues.