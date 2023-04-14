What happened in health news the week of April 10? | Health Smart

A look at the top three health headlines from the week to keep you Health Smart.

YORK, Pa. — Moderna working on Lyme disease vaccine

There are about 120,000 cases of Lyme disease in the United States and Europe every year. As of right now, the FDA has not approved a vaccine for the disease, but Moderna hopes to change that.

The biotech company has two candidates working on developing a vaccine for the illness. The news was announced at Moderna's fourth Vaccine Day, where it gave an update on its clinical pipeline, which includes vaccines to protect against flu as well as HIV, Epstein-Barr virus and herpes, among others.

Exercise can reverse damage of poor sleep

A new study says that if you're not sleeping well, getting exercise can counteract the negative effects of poor sleep.

Researchers from China used data from more than 92,000 health-monitored adults, with sleep and activity levels classified to measure mortality risks.

Those who exercised a lot weren't negatively affected by low sleep. Short sleepers doing little exercise had a 69% higher risk of cardiovascular disease. People who slept a lot but rarely exercised had a 21% higher cancer risk.

Healthy ways to help shed winter weight

With summer around the corner, Cleveland Clinic has some tips on how you can get that beach body ready.

Dietitians there say first and foremost, set realistic goals when trying to lose weight. Instead of hoping to lose 30 pounds by the summer, aim smaller first by trying to lose one pound in a week.