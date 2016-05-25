What happened in health news the week of Jan. 23? | Health Smart

A look at three of the top health stories in the news from the week to keep you Health Smart.

YORK, Pa. — Study: What time you eat doesn't impact weight loss

A study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association shows that when you eat doesn't impact weight loss as much as previously thought.

Researchers tracked 547 people to see what they ate and when and found there was no weight loss benefit when eating within a specified time. What did matter was how much they ate.

Those who ate larger meals during a time frame gained weight compared to those who had smaller meals. Diets within a fixed schedule can motivate you to eat less, but eating the same amount of calories during different time periods will not reduce weight.

Study: Antidepressants may numb enjoyment as well as pain

A new report shows antidepressants can numb enjoyment as well as pain.

The study focused on the most common types of antidepressants called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs). The drugs work by increasing levels of serotonin, a "feel good" chemical that carries messages between nerve cells in the brain.

However, between 40% and 60% of patients taking them are thought to experience an unwanted dampening of both "positive" and "negative" emotions called "blunting."

It is important to remember depression itself also often causes a lack of pleasure in activities a person once enjoyed. Experts say if you're concerned, talk it over with your physician.

Study: Outdoor play can reduce negative screen time effects

Research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that harmful effects from screen time can be reduced with outdoor play.