Spring allergens are here; prevention is key | Health Smart

Here are tips from a doctor on ways to avoid being miserable with seasonal allergies.

YORK, Pa. — The birds are chirping, the grass is growing and people are sneezing.

That's right—spring is here and so are those dreaded allergies.

"If you look outside, you see the trees are blooming and that's probably one of the biggest things we have right now, and the grass is starting to come up so that's starting right now too," said Dr. Chris McCarty.

The WellSpan Health primary care physician says seasonal allergies are extremely common.

"This time of year there isn't a day that goes by that we don't have several people coming in with allergy symptoms," he said.

Prevention is key, so simple things like changing clothes and cleaning your child after they come in from outside can help reduce symptoms.

"The most effective treatment would be a nasal steroid, something like a Flonase, Nasonex, Nasacort. Another effective treatment [is] antihistamines, which you can also buy over the counter; these would be things like Claritin, Allegra, Xyzal or Zyrtec."

Dr. McCarty says if medication doesn't work, the absolute best thing people who suffer can do is the obvious: avoid being outside as much as possible. (Just make sure you close your windows so those pesky allergens don't come inside!)

Dr. McCarty says if you know that you suffer from allergies this time of year, start treating them a few weeks before the allergens even come out.

Obviously that advice is a little late at this point in the season, but now you know for next year.