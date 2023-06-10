A look at 3 health headlines this week | Health Smart

Here's a look at the top three health headlines from the week to keep you Health Smart.

YORK, Pa. — Climbing stairs can cut heart disease risk

If you want to "stare" down heart disease and win, taking them can apparently help you do that.

Researchers at Tulane University say if you take at least 50 steps up stairs daily, you could cut your cardiovascular disease or stroke risks by as much as 20%.

The scientists say climbing creates short bursts of high-intensity activity, which helps improve cardio-respiratory fitness. If you're wondering, 50 steps a day is about five flights of stairs.

Drinking dark tea may help balance blood sugar levels

Dark tea may help balance blood sugar levels and avoid type two diabetes.

Researchers in China examined almost 2,000 people between the ages of 20 and 80 years old. They were asked their preference of tea and how often they drink it and were also tested for urine glucose and insulin resistance.

Researchers found that people who drink dark tea every day had a 53% lower chance of developing pre-diabetes and a 47% lower chance of developing type two diabetes.

Researchers say drinking tea helps get rid of more urinary glucose which could contribute to healthier blood sugar levels.

Being a vegetarian may be determined by your DNA

If you want to be a vegetarian but just can't muster the willpower to do it, a new Northwestern University study says it may not be a matter of mind control, but genetics to pull it off successfully.

The study examined data from about 5,300 vegetarians and more than 300,000 meat eaters. Scientists say three genes were significantly linked to choosing a vegetarian diet.