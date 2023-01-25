Pennsylvania graded poorly in annual tobacco report | Health Smart

The American Lung Association's latest State of Tobacco Control report shows where Pennsylvania stands in terms of tobacco control laws and policies.

YORK, Pa. — Every year, the American Lung Association releases its annual State of Tobacco Control report, and Pennsylvania is listed among the states with the worst policies in place to prevent and reduce tobacco use.

The goal is to provide information on how states and the federal government can do better. Think of it as a report card, with states graded on their efforts to reduce and prevent tobacco use.

The report grades Pennsylvania’s tobacco control measures in five areas. The Commonwealth was graded as follows:

1. Funding for state tobacco prevention programs - Grade F

2. Strength of smoke-free workplace laws - Grade D

3. Level of state tobacco taxes - Grade F

4. Coverage and access to services to quit tobacco - Grade D

5. Ending the sale of all flavored tobacco products - Grade F

This is critical, as tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death and disease in America. It takes the lives of 22,010 Pennsylvanians every year.

Pennsylvania's grade for cessation services is slightly higher this year.

Since launching the annual report in 2003, the country overall has made tremendous progress in its efforts to prevent and reduce tobacco use. However, there's still much work to be done.