Ovarian cysts: What to know | Health Smart

Ovarian cysts are very common and often resolve on their own.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — Ovarian cysts are very common and, for the most part, fairly harmless.

But that's not always the case.

You probably won't remember her name, but you may remember seeing the photo of a nearly 200-pound ovarian cyst that doctors removed from Mary Clancey of Schuylkill County years ago.

Luckily, a cyst like that is extremely rare, but ovarian cysts in general are not.

"They probably occur in about 30 to 35% of young women, but they can also appear in post menopausal women," said OBGYN Dr. Frans Beltran with WellSpan Health.

Ovarian cysts can develop on either ovary and often during a menstrual cycle due to hormonal changes.

"We can't tell who necessarily is predisposed to them, but we know family history plays a part and then some people just form them," Dr. Beltran said.

The caregiver says ovarian cysts are typically nothing to worry about. In fact, 40% of them resolve on their own and don't typically come with any symptoms.

"Really, they are dangerous or more serious when they cause symptoms," Dr. Beltran said.

Common symptoms include abdominal pain, bloating, irregular periods and pain during intercourse.

"You shouldn't be scared if you have a cyst," Dr. Beltran said. "There are other options for moving it and for treating it that aren't surgery."

Most cysts are less than five centimeters in size and can be monitored up to two years using ultrasound technology.