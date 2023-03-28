March is National Nutrition Month | Health Smart

Here's a look at the importance of nutritional needs for senior citizens.

YORK, Pa. — Knowing what to buy at the store, especially for senior citizens, can be tricky.

"As we age, [we have] risk for certain chronic diseases, higher risk for dehydration, for bone breaks; all of those things that might be coming our way," said nutritionist Shanna Shultz.

We took a trip down the aisles at Giant Food Stores for some tips on what seniors should be looking for.

She says first things first: aim for a variety of foods from each food group, which helps limit the risk for developing chronic diseases. Blood pressure rises as you get older, so avoid items with high salt and opt for low sodium foods, which are often easy to spot on the front of a can.

"So we want to get items that are either low sodium—which means they're going to have 140 milligrams of sodium or less per serving—or things that are no salt added," Shultz said.

Next, get plenty of fruits and veggies. Shultz says salad kits are perfect when cooking for just one, which many seniors are. That also goes for individually wrapped fish or chicken for that necessary protein.

Perhaps one of the most important things for seniors to have is something you can get at home, for free: some good old-fashioned H20.

"As we age, our thirst decreases, so we're at even a greater risk for dehydration," Shultz said. "So it's really important that we're getting in both drinks or foods that can hydrate us. Our brains need water, so all of these vital organs really need to be hydrated to help us get us through the day."

Other than water, she says to limit beverages that have a lot of added sugars or salt and opt for low- or fat-free milk for added calcium and vitamins.