What happened in health news the week of Jan. 30? | Health Smart

A look at three of the top health stories in the news from the week to keep you Health Smart.

YORK, Pa. — Showing gratitude can relieve stress and improve heart health

A new study found that reacting to stress with gratitude benefits the future of your cardiovascular health.

Stress can even increase the risk of coronary heart disease and can also lead to high blood pressure.

Researchers in Ireland discovered that a thankful worldview helps lower blood pressure during stressful situations. They suggest that changing the way you look at things could be the key to recovering from stressful circumstances in a healthy way.

"DASH" diet could cut heart disease risk by 10%

A new study found that the DASH diet can decrease heart disease risk.

The combined diet includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, lean protein and foods high in potassium and calcium, compared to high-fat western diets. All of this contributes to lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Research in The American Journal of Cardiology found those who took part in the diet saw a decline in their 10-year risk for cardiovascular disease.

No willpower over sweet snacks could be sign of food addiction

Those who have trouble saying no to sweet treats and salty junk food could be experiencing a sign of food addiction.

That's according to researchers from the University of Michigan. Highly processed foods cause dopamine releases in the brain, which creates an addiction.