What happened in health news the week of March 13? | Health Smart

A look at the top three health headlines from the week to keep you Health Smart.

YORK, Pa. — United States government sues Rite Aid

The Department of Justice is suing Rite Aid for missing prescription "red flags" and allegations that the pharmacies illegally filled prescriptions for customers.

Pharmacists are accused of ignoring misuse of prescriptions, especially opioids. The drug store chain is also accused of submitting false prescription claims to Medicare and Medicaid.

The lawsuit comes as data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 500,000 Americans died from drug overdoses from 1999 to 2020.

Study: Keto-like diets linked to higher heart health risks

A new study links the "keto" diet to a higher risk of heart attacks and cardiovascular disease.

The diet is high in fat and low in carbohydrates. It's so low in carbohydrates that it causes the body's metabolism to break down fat and turn it into energy.

New research presented at the American College of Cardiology's annual scientific session has found a "keto-like" diet may be associated with higher blood levels of LDL cholesterol, which is often referred to as the "bad" cholesterol.

The study also says the keto diet doubled the risk of cardiovascular events such as chest pain and blocked arteries, and it's also associated with heart attacks and strokes.

Health experts say the keto diet may work for short-term weight loss, but a long-term commitment to the diet may pose serious risks to the heart.

Reduce your screen time with this simple trick

A study conducted by behavioral scientists showed users who turned on "grayscale mode" on their smart devices reduced their screen time by 50 minutes a day compared to the control group.

Grayscale mode changes the colors on the screen to black and white.

Another group that set time limits saw a gradual reduction of screen time.