What happened in health news this week? | Health Smart

A look at three of the top health stories in the news from the last week to keep you Health Smart.

Acetaminophen during pregnancy can affect children

A new study found taking acetaminophen during pregnancy can affect children later in life.

Researchers from Penn State studied the data of more than 2,400 moms and their babies. They kept track of what medicine they took throughout their third trimester and then analyzed their children for behavioral problems at the age of three. Forty-one percent of the women took acetaminophen while pregnant.

Analysts found that kids who were exposed to the drug had higher scores in attention, behavior, and even sleep problems.

White rice and pasta are just as bad for the heart as candy

A different study has found that white rice and pasta can be just as harmful to the heart as candy.

Analysts studied the responses of 2,500 people with normal arteries and then some with coronary artery disease. They answered a food frequency questionnaire to determine how often they ate whole and refined grains and they found a higher intake of refined grain like white rice and pasta "was associated with an increased risk of premature coronary artery disease."

Experts say consuming a high amount of refined grains can be similar to eating a lot of unhealthy oils and sugars.

Eating late at night may increase hunger and obesity