Heart disease symptoms in women are often missed | Health Smart

Women are more likely than men to have "silent" heart disease.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — Heart disease is the number one cause of death in American women, but women are often not diagnosed as quickly as men.

That's because women are more likely to have "silent" heart disease, meaning they don't have symptoms.

"That can lead to a delay in treatment, and it can result in patients presenting with more advanced disease by the time they are actually seen," said Dr. Rhian Davies.

The WellSpan cardiologist says if there are symptoms, providers often don't recognize them as a danger because they are different in women than they are in men.

"Women don't present the classic elephant on my chest," Dr. Davies said. "They can, but they don't always."

Researchers have found that because of this, on average, women who show up to hospital emergency departments with symptoms often wait longer to have an electrocardiogram (EKG) run to check their heart rhythms.

Knowing the signs and symptoms of heart disease in women is incredibly important. They include:

Neck, jaw, shoulder or upper back pain

Shortness of breath

Pain in one or both arms

Feeling off for an extended period of time.

"If something is not feeling right, be your own advocate, get a second opinion and ask for a cardiology evaluation or something along those lines, particularly if you're a smoker or you're diabetic or you have high cholesterol," Dr. Davies said. "It's easy to live in the dark, but it's better for you if you seek the answers."

Heart disease and stroke cause one in three deaths among women each year—more than all cancers combined. Fortunately, that can change, because 80% of cardiac and stroke events may be prevented with education and action.

Ways to decrease your risk include eating a healthy diet and getting plenty of exercise.