What happened in health news this week? | Health Smart

Here's a look at the top three health headlines from the week to keep you Health Smart.

YORK, Pa. — Coffee alone doesn't provide the morning boost

Coffee kickstarts many of our days, but a new study argues that it's not just the caffeine that provides the morning wake-up.

Using MRI scans of the brain, researchers found people who took a basic caffeine pill did not experience the same sort of brain boost they did from sipping a cup of coffee.

They say, yes, caffeine alone does activate some regions of the brain associated with readiness to tackle tasks, but they found the act of drinking coffee, or the experience of having a cup of coffee, produced a more comprehensive response in the brain.

Pillowcase could have more bacteria than toilet seat

This one might make you cringe.

Your pillowcase could contain more bacteria than the average toilet seat.

A new report by mattress company Amerisleep says not washing your pillowcase for just a week could bring in about three million bacteria. That's roughly 17,000 times more bacteria than what's on the average toilet seat.

They say that's because dead skin cells, sweat and makeup from the day attracts dust mites and helps them grow. Experts say you should change your pillowcases more than once a week.

Intermittent fasting not better than restricting calories

It turns out that restricting when you eat is no better than restricting calories when it comes to losing weight.

A new study out of the University of Colorado found that those who participated in intermittent fasting and ate all of their calories within an eight-hour window lost the same amount of weight as those who ate whenever they wanted but counted calories.