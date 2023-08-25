A look at 3 health headlines this week | Health Smart

Here's a look at the top three health headlines from the week to keep you Health Smart.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — 1 in 5 women reported mistreatment while receiving maternity care

A new survey found that one in five women say they felt mistreated while receiving maternity care.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveyed about 2400 mothers. Out of the women who said they experienced mistreatment, roughly 30% were Black, Hispanic or multiracial.

The women said their experiences included being yelled at, health care providers ignoring them and timely medical requests for help being refused.

About a third of respondents said they were discriminated against because of their income, weight, race or ethnicity. The CDC says hospitals can improve this by hiring a more diverse workforce.

Study: Screen time for babies linked to delays in speech, problem-solving

A new study found a link between a high amount of screen time and increased chances of developmental delays in children.

Researchers studied more than 7,000 kids and found 1-year-olds who had more than four hours of screen time a day were more likely to experience developmental delays in communication and problem-solving skills by ages two and four.

Researchers say the amount of screen time the children had wasn't separated by educational versus entertainment. They also said the study did not find that screen time actually caused developmental delays but rather they found a link between the two.

Health benefits of playing youth sports

Making your kids play sports keeps them active, but it also might help boost their social and teamworking skills.

Doctors with the Cleveland Clinic say kids can learn how to solve problems and learn how to manage their feelings when working with teammates and dealing with team losses.