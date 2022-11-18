What happened in health news the week of Nov. 13? | Health Smart

A look at three of the top health stories in the news from the last week to keep you Health Smart.

YORK, Pa. — Low vitamin D increases diabetes chances among Black Americans

Researchers from Ohio State University analyzed two studies involving almost 9,000 people to see how low levels of vitamin D affect Black Americans.

They found that as blood levels of vitamin D dropped in the study population, the risk of developing diabetes increased. Researchers say they want more studies done in the future to figure out why this is.

COVID-19 reinfection could be more deadly than first case

A new study found patients who got COVID-19 more than once doubled the risk of death and had a more than tripled risk of hospitalization compared with those who got the virus just once.

Researchers say people with repeat infections were also more than three times more likely to develop lung problems or suffer heart conditions and were 60% more likely to experience neurological disorders.

Amazon launches virtual health care clinic

"Amazon Clinic" is a virtual platform where users can connect with healthcare providers to help treat common ailments and have their medication delivered to their door.

In 2018, the company bought online pharmacy PillPack to complement its own pharmacy that lets users buy over-the-counter drugs via Amazon Prime memberships to be delivered in two days.