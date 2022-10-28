What happened in health news this week? | Health Smart

A look at three of the top health stories in the news from the last week to keep you Health Smart.

More women working from home may have led to a mini baby boom

If you think you've been seeing a lot of babies lately, you're right.

A new study found that the pandemic led to a net increase of about 46,000 more children being born.

Economists believe it's partly because more people were working from home. They said that a lack of access to health care during the pandemic may also be another reason for the mini baby boom.

Neighboring state to the south reported its first death from Monkeypox

The news from Maryland comes just a day after officials also identified deaths in New York, Illinois and Nevada.

The first confirmed death this year was in California, and officials are still waiting to confirm one death in Texas from the virus.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports that officials say out of 27,800 cases in the U.S., six people died.

Reduce the risk of developing dementia

Controlling high blood pressure in older adults may be one of the best ways to reduce the risk of developing dementia.

Australian researchers studied more than 28,000 people from 20 countries until the participants developed dementia. Those who kept a lower blood pressure reduced their risk of getting the disease.