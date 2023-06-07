Health experts offer smoke advice

Newswatch 16's Chris Keating sat down with a respiratory specialist from Geisinger Medical Center to find out the risks of breathing the smoke from those wildfires.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Smoke from Canadian wildfires has made its way to northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

According to Dr. Jonathan Spahr, a pediatric pulmonologist at Geisinger, this smoke can be hazardous for your health.

"There is a lot of pollutants in the air. We say particulate matter and ozone are very harmful to the lung," said Dr. Spahr.

Most of our viewing area's air quality is in a Code Red, according to the Department of Environmental Protection. This means the conditions are unhealthy for everyone.

"Every time you breathe, you are bringing the outside world into your lungs and into your body. If there are pollutants or irritants, they can get into the lungs and really cause significant inflammation."

Dr. Spahr and the DEP say limiting any outdoor activity can help.

"If you have the ability to be inside and in filtered air, air-conditioned environments, it would be better."

People with lung sensitivity are the most at risk.

"If you have lung disease, any type of exacerbation or asthma attack sets you back. So, you really want to avoid those situations as much as possible."

If you are diagnosed with a lung disease, you are advised to stick to your treatment plan.

"The medications that you need to control your lung disease can be very, very helpful in this situation in controlling that underlying disease so this current situation with our air quality doesn't make things worse," Dr. Spahr said.

